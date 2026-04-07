Guest Column| Tackling challenges of borderless crime

I’ve spent over three decades in uniform and watched crime evolve. It has shifted from street-level thuggery to organised syndicates. Now, we face something more insidious: The emergence of borderless crime. A criminal can sit abroad and use a device. Within seconds, they can plant dread in a citizen thousands of kilometres away. No territory. No jurisdiction. No face. Abhedya helps in more than gang extortion. It counters digital arrest frauds, investment scams, APK (Android Application Package)-based financial theft, stalking, and anonymous harassment. (Representational photo)

This threat is not distant. It’s happening now. Professionals, business people, elected representatives, public figures, and celebrities are all affected. They are shaken by a voice they cannot trace, from a number that vanishes before they can report it. Traditional policing was never designed for such a battlefield. It has changed many times over the past four decades to keep pace with fast-changing technology.

Technology transformed our daily lives—the internet, mobile telephony, smartphones, apps, and now artificial intelligence—each changed crime. Every wave of innovation gave criminals new tools. Virtual numbers are bought and discarded quickly, before tracing is possible. VPNs with no-log policies operate from foreign jurisdictions. Application-based calling platforms make caller identity invisible. By the time any legal process runs across borders, the criminal has switched platforms, changed numbers, and found new victims.

The limits of law

Fear does not obey statistics. It does not wait for due process. A citizen who gets an extortion call carries that dread long after the call ends. The challenge is not just to catch the criminal after harm is done. We must also ensure the threat never reaches the citizen in the first place.

When Haryana Police approached multinational tech companies for subscriber data and call records linked to extortion numbers, the response was polite but firm. Indian law had no jurisdiction over their servers. Even in cooperative countries, responses were too slow and did not match the urgency. Bureaucratic timelines do not keep pace with the pace of digital crime.

Faced with these limits, the Haryana Police did not succumb to helplessness. Over the past two years, we issued 108 look out circulars. We secured 33 red corner notices and made 45 Interpol references. We revoked 53 passports and deported 17 gangsters. We dismantled local shooter modules. We took decisive action in the most serious cases. These measures helped. But one truth persisted: Arrests made after the fact do not undo the fear already inflicted.

We asked a simple question. Can we prevent the threat before it reaches the victim? Our technical teams returned to first principles. We analysed 500 extortion calls recorded over four years. We studied patterns, platforms, timing, and caller psychology. One idea stood out: If the target never receives the call, the crime loses its impact. The criminal’s weapon is not the gun; it is fear. Remove the delivery mechanism, and you disarm them.

Abhedya: Engineering a shield

The journey from idea to reality was not easy. The first launch failed. Months of work had to be redone. But policing demands persistence. That persistence led to the creation of Abhedya, an in-house tech tool. Its name means impenetrable.

Abhedya is a consent-based digital shield. Any citizen who feels vulnerable can request installation at their district SP or DCP office. Once activated, Abhedya works silently in the background on the device. It monitors all incoming WhatsApp communication—calls, messages, images, and voice notes—from unknown numbers. The tool checks the origin and characteristics of each contact. If Abhedya spots a suspicious international or virtual number, it blocks the call or message before the user notices. The threat is stopped at the point of entry.

Criminals adapted. They shifted to direct international SIM calls, hidden caller IDs, and app-based platforms. We responded with Abhedya 2.0. This version extends protection to the telecom network. It blocks unknown international calls, hidden numbers, and, if users choose, unknown domestic numbers. Verified contacts always stay open. Every blocked interaction is recorded. With consent, it becomes evidence.

Abhedya helps in more than gang extortion. It counters digital arrest frauds, investment scams, APK (Android Application Package)-based financial theft, stalking, and anonymous harassment. By pushing criminals away from hidden digital channels, we make them use traceable communication. This improves detection and prosecution.

Future of public safety

Conventional enforcement goes on. We are analysing travel records of 4,500 individuals from Haryana who travelled abroad last year. Deportations, Interpol coordination, and legal action against organised crime networks continue. Abhedya is not a replacement for these efforts. It is an extra layer that works alongside them.

There is an old lesson in this. Criminals have always believed distance makes them safe. History has proven them wrong. Anonymity does not mean impunity. Those who live in shadows think the shadows are permanent. They are not.

No system is perfect. Crime will evolve, and so will our response. But this is a shift in policing philosophy. We now act to prevent harm at the first point of contact, not just react after damage is done. We built this shield ourselves. We did not wait for an outside solution. We did not accept that technology has outpaced justice.

The true measure of policing is not just arrests. It is the fear we prevent. It is the assurance that citizens can live without dreading a call from an unseen voice. We owe nothing less to the next generation. It is our duty to provide a safe, secure, and fear-free society. ajaysinghal92ips@gmail.com