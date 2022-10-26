Guest column | The changing imperatives of governance

The bureaucracy is often held responsible for the failings of governments. On the contrary, the bureaucracy complains of avoidable political interference in its work. The politicians and civil servants are, however, neither challengers nor rivals in the government. They are equal stakeholders and partners, if not the principal and agent, in governance, thus responsible for solutions to improve the delivery of public services. They should embed themselves in local contextual requirements.

Shared decision-making and responsibility, though rare, are quintessential for quality governance. In a democratic polity and open society, governments should set things right if something is wrong and protect the rights of citizens. They should encourage regulatory compliance, without making it burdensome through an ecosystem that enables ease of living (EoL) for the general public.

Available data indicates that the country has grown, maybe not as fast as it should have. Life expectancy has doubled from 35.21 years in 1950 to 70.19 years in 2022, primarily due to improvements in the healthcare system. The national literacy rate has risen from 18.33% in 1950 to 77.7% in 2022. The per capita income, which was $82 (approximately ₹6,700) in 1960, has increased to $2277 ( ₹1.8 lakh approximately) in 2020. However, nearly one-fourth of the country’s population remains bereft of their rights and suffers poverty and deprivation, making the growth less inclusive.

Expansion of media has made things complex

The disenchantment against governments, it is observed, rises too fast. Why should this happen? Maybe the governments are too detached, or unrealistic narratives guide their actions. The expansion of media, particularly social media, has made things more complex. Unsubstantiated media reports make people believe the government’s decisions are unfair and they opt for a change as a democratic right, much to the chagrin of politicians and the civil servants.

The fast expansion of media, primarily electronic and social, is also seen as raising aspirations. People know even those things and facts that were never in the public domain earlier. They are also aware of the developments across the world. It may be a sign of a growing and maturing society that expects more and more from the governments, but widening aspirational gaps cause avoidable anxiety and unrest.

Complex policy options of governments

The imperfections in the present-day governance seem to have increased due to disregard for the rule of law, swift changes in technology and data science, and demographic challenges. Globalisation, innovations and the need for new regulatory regimes have also changed the imperatives of the governance. Climate change has added new dimensions to the complex policy options of governments. The growth and prosperity so far, which are substantial, have, however, escalated the aspirations of the people for a further rise in the socio-economic living.

Access to data, both private and public, is not only easy and widespread but often invisible also. Data science has seen many variations and updates, and its present nuances are not understood as much as they should be. The mode of data collection and analysis has changed with the advent of new technologies. Data privacy violations are too common and data illiteracy among senior government managers is worrying. Public data is neither shared purposefully nor used by governments as effectively as it should be. Data management laws are unclear and a new law is awaiting enactment to meet the emerging challenges. The data imbroglio, thus, remains a nightmare for ordinary citizens, making them indifferent and hesitant to change. The apprehensions about the negative impact of digital technology and data surveillance are widespread.

Emerging challenges and good governance

Nine imperatives to meet emerging challenges and deepen good governance are: Transparency and truthfulness in transacting government business, ensuring compliance with basic ethics, which are part of our Indian culture; following a conscientious right-based approach to governance; pursuing participatory governance, shunning unilateralism and authoritarian majoritarianism; translating political policy ambitions into actions through effective and sustainable response with due regard to evolving demographic problems; formulating evidence-based policies and programs with the proper administration of chilling effect of data science and digital technology; creating employment, incomes and not freebies; fostering ease of living (EoL) with ease of doing business EoDB); promoting quality human resources through better education and health; and conserving resources and protecting the environment.

Avoid absolute authoritarianism

The United Nations uses eightfold measures of participation, rules of law, transparency, equity and inclusiveness, effectiveness and efficiency, and accountability to assess good governance. These imperatives are not new, though those already adhered to may need updating and the others that remain ignored by governments need urgent action. The old methods of command and obedience need to make way for equality and partnership in governance. The top-down approach of predetermined structures requires transformation to decentralised systems having greater freedom and responsibility. It does not mean we have to end hierarchies and authorities. However, absolute authoritarianism should be avoided, conceding more space to governance that recognises human rights and sustainability to achieve equity and equality in growth.

The regulatory mechanism should focus more on human well-being than merely on financial monitoring and evaluation. It should recognise technological, economic, and social dynamism and aim to improve the human happiness index.

Public policies should reflect upon these changing imperatives to achieve good governance in the present fast-changing era of technologies, quicker innovations, and rising aspirations. The policy-making capacity of governments, impaired by globalisation, should be enhanced. The systemic response, however, should be catalytic and dynamic, integrating multi-level requirements of governance reforms.

sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal