Guest Column: Today, no one can challenge a new strong India

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narender Modi has ensured ‘India first’ in every policy formulation. He has brought ‘vikasvaad’ into the mainstream. The last eight years have witnessed a great leap in economic reforms, healthcare, serving the poor, nari shakti, ease of doing business, promoting a tech – driven India, environment and sustainability and an overall growth in all sectors.

On the security front, Modi 2.0 envisions transformation of India into a new strong India - strong, secure, prosperous and invincible – an atmanirbhar bharat, sashakt bharat, swabhiman bharat and an ekatma bharat.

Deft handling of security issues

It has only been due to the inspirational vision, wisdom and sterling leadership of the PM that the security scenario in the country has improved - be it threat of terrorism, Naxal insurgency, border security, economic security, cyber security, disaster security, information security, health security and nuclear security.

It will be an eye-opener for the greatest critic to see how patriotically, deftly, and, in how determined a manner, the Modi government has dealt with and handled major security challenges in the interest of the nation. The creation of the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh has been the greatest momentous achievement since Independence. With government priority on development for the people, the two UTs are witnessing a spate of unhindered development as never before.

Article 370 revocation a new dawn of empowerment, equity

Prior to this, terrorism had devastated the state as over 41,500 persons were killed between 1989 of 2019. Invisible enemies fighting uncivilised proxy wars had threatened democracy in J&K. The repudiation of Article 370 and 35A has heralded a new dawn of empowerment, equity and development. This is evident by the recent initiatives of the government in empowering grassroots institutions, accelerating development, building infrastructure, reinforcing governance, generating employment, broadening social inclusion and promoting growth. This unflinching resolve, grit and perseverance of PM Modi will bring hope, life and succour to all citizens and deliver the long-awaited smile on the face of the people. The PM has transformed the “tasveer” and “taqdeer” of the people.

Sponsors of terror globally isolated

There has been zero tolerance to terrorism with appropriate responses; sponsors of terror have been globally isolated and India has made terrorism a global issue. In the North-East region, the government followed a multi-pronged strategy to effectively deal with insurgent and militant activities. The approach includes security measures, development works, negotiations with groups provided they abjure violence and seek resolution of their demands within the framework of the Indian Constitution to come into the mainstream of national life. As a result, several outfits have entered into suspension of operations agreements and memorandum of settlements and dissolved themselves. The central government has always supplemented the efforts of the state governments through various measures.

To deal with the left-wing extremism, the government has adopted an integrated and holistic approach. To achieve this, a national policy and action plan has been put in place that adopts a multipronged strategy in the areas of security, development, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities. The developmental outreach by the government of India has seen an increasingly large number of LWE cadres shunning the path of violence and returning to the mainstream, as a result of which the geographical spread of LWE has shrunk considerably.

Even though border management remains the complex operation due to a large magnitude of concerns, the effective management of borders is vital to national security. India has 15,106.7 km of land border and a coastline of 7,516.6 km.

Security has been tightened on all borders through comprehensive integrated border management systems - be it border outposts, border fencing, border lighting, mobile towers and use of technology at the border.

Infra ramp-up along China border gets a big push

It was only under Modi that infrastructure strengthening on the India-China border became a national priority. Today, there has been a great leap in infrastructure development on the Indian side which has become a great deterrent for China. Had the infrastructural development started in earlier regimes, we would have been in a much more dominating position today. It is only after 2014 that we have created developed border infrastructure, including a strong road network despite the small window, during the year, for construction, due to the treacherous winter. Our patrolling has increased; we have always dominated in face-offs and stand-offs with the People’s Liberation Army and asserted our presence. All are aware of the diplomatic victory in Doklam. The PM’s visit to Ladakh, to motivate our valiant soldiers, who thwarted the Chinese misadventure, did not only send a firm and powerful message across but also demonstrated a show of solidarity of a united India.

Despite multiple issues relating to security, infrastructure, economy and perception management apart from problems of illegal migration, drug-arms-human trafficking, smuggling, influx of fake Indian currency and activities of insurgent groups, our valiant border guarding forces have, very ably, dominated the area.

Disaster risk reduction a priority now

Coming to the disaster front, it’s only Modi who has strengthened our response to disaster in saving lives and livelihood. India has now taken a lead role in disaster risk reduction in the world.

An in-depth study on various aspects and areas of security challenges will convince all as to how patriotically the Modi government has kept the citizen --- who is an equal stakeholder in national security --- secure from all kinds of threats, external and internal.

Here lies the accomplishment of a determined government which wants India to be one and committed towards the welfare of its countrymen.

No one, I repeat, no one can challenge a determined India. Though India is a peaceful nation, we shall negotiate only from a position of strength. And this can happen only under a strong Prime Minister like Modi who has a lofty stature in the world and who, backed by 130 crore Indians, is an untiring patriotic warrior “of the people, by the people and for the people”.

The author is a retired IPS officer and former chairman, Haryana Public Service Commission. Views expressed are personal