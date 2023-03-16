Gujarat man looted of 25L at gunpoint in Ambala

A Gujarat-man running a money-transfer business was allegedly robbed of ₹25 lakh cash at gunpoint by two bike-borne men on Wednesday morning, police said.

A Gujarat-man running a money-transfer business was allegedly robbed of ₹ 25 lakh cash at gunpoint by two bike-borne men on Wednesday morning, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Hansmukh, a tenant in Ambala City, was travelling to Cantonment in an auto when the robbery took place near Jandali flyover around 7:30 am.

The victim told the police that he left his residence with the cash and took an auto. He was to further travel to Yamunanagar by public transport.

“I sat in the front with the auto driver, with the bag near my legs. When we crossed the flyover and reached the GT Road (NH-44), suddenly the men wearing helmets came and parked their bike ahead of the auto. The pillion rider came and pointed a gun at me, before fleeing with the bag towards city,” the complaint read.

A case was registered under Sections 392 (robbery) and 341 (wrongful restraint) at Parao police station against the unidentified men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}