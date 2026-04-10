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Gujjar’s resignation from working president post accepted: Haryana Congress chief

On being asked when the post would be filled again, Rao clarified that there was no such post of working president in the party

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:34 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Haryana Congress state president Rao Narender Singh on Thursday said that resigntaion of Ram Kishan Gujjar, who had resigned from the post of working president, has been accepted. Gujjar resigned from his post following allegations of cross-voting in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls against his wife and two-time Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary.

Haryana Congress state chief Rao Narender Singh and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing media in Naraingarh. (Sourced)

On being asked when the post would be filled again, Rao clarified that there was no such post of working president in the party. He stated that he was appointed as the sole president by the high command at the same time former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was chosen as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

This comes weeks after party leader Ram Kishan Gujjar resigned from the post of the working president, following the allegations of cross-voting. During a press conference with Hooda in Naraingarh, when Rao was questioned about the resignation, he said, “When I received a copy of the resignation letter, I called him to confirm if it was legitimate. Gujjar replied in the affirmative. Thus, the resignation was accepted.”

Hooda, on the other hand, asserted that the MLAs who engaged in cross-voting ought to resign immediately on moral grounds. He said these MLAs have not only betrayed their party but have also betrayed the very electorate that elected them to the Legislative Assembly specifically to oppose the BJP.

“The Congress party fielded these individuals as candidates and presented them to the public, and the public, placing its trust in the Congress, ensured their victory. If these individuals betray the very party that supported them, the public will undoubtedly teach them a lesson. No MLA can hope to escape accountability by resorting to falsehoods,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Gujjar’s resignation from working president post accepted: Haryana Congress chief
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Gujjar’s resignation from working president post accepted: Haryana Congress chief
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