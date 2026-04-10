Gujjar’s resignation from working president post accepted: Haryana Congress chief

Haryana Congress state president Rao Narender Singh on Thursday said that resigntaion of Ram Kishan Gujjar, who had resigned from the post of working president, has been accepted. Gujjar resigned from his post following allegations of cross-voting in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls against his wife and two-time Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary.

Haryana Congress state chief Rao Narender Singh and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing media in Naraingarh. (Sourced)

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On being asked when the post would be filled again, Rao clarified that there was no such post of working president in the party. He stated that he was appointed as the sole president by the high command at the same time former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was chosen as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

This comes weeks after party leader Ram Kishan Gujjar resigned from the post of the working president, following the allegations of cross-voting. During a press conference with Hooda in Naraingarh, when Rao was questioned about the resignation, he said, “When I received a copy of the resignation letter, I called him to confirm if it was legitimate. Gujjar replied in the affirmative. Thus, the resignation was accepted.”

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{{^usCountry}} On being asked about filing the post again, he said, “There has been no such post since I was appointed as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) sent only two names: the other being Hooda ji as CLP leader. The (three) posts of working presidents existed during the previous term, when Udai Bhan was the state president. Many journalists wrongly wrote that he was the working president, but he was a former working president.” The state president further said that the organisation structure under him would be formed soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On being asked about filing the post again, he said, “There has been no such post since I was appointed as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) sent only two names: the other being Hooda ji as CLP leader. The (three) posts of working presidents existed during the previous term, when Udai Bhan was the state president. Many journalists wrongly wrote that he was the working president, but he was a former working president.” The state president further said that the organisation structure under him would be formed soon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his resignation on March 7, Gujjar quit the party membership from all posts, sending it to national president Mallikarjun Kharge with a copy to Rao. Gujjar’s letterhead mentioned him as the working president. Answering questions regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, noting that the MLAs who cross-voted were accusing the party in-charge, he said that discriminatory action has been initiated against them and the report has been submitted to the high command. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his resignation on March 7, Gujjar quit the party membership from all posts, sending it to national president Mallikarjun Kharge with a copy to Rao. Gujjar’s letterhead mentioned him as the working president. Answering questions regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, noting that the MLAs who cross-voted were accusing the party in-charge, he said that discriminatory action has been initiated against them and the report has been submitted to the high command. {{/usCountry}}

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Hooda, on the other hand, asserted that the MLAs who engaged in cross-voting ought to resign immediately on moral grounds. He said these MLAs have not only betrayed their party but have also betrayed the very electorate that elected them to the Legislative Assembly specifically to oppose the BJP.

“The Congress party fielded these individuals as candidates and presented them to the public, and the public, placing its trust in the Congress, ensured their victory. If these individuals betray the very party that supported them, the public will undoubtedly teach them a lesson. No MLA can hope to escape accountability by resorting to falsehoods,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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