Gunmen open fire at garment shop after 50L extortion threat in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Two unidentified scooter-borne assailants opened fire at a readymade garments shop in the Santokhpura area of Jalandhar on Friday afternoon, allegedly after the shop owner received extortion threats demanding ₹50 lakh. The incident triggered panic in the locality, though no injuries were reported.

Two unidentified scooter-borne assailants opened fire at a readymade garments shop in the Santokhpura area of Jalandhar on Friday afternoon, allegedly after the shop owner received extortion threats demanding ₹50 lakh. The incident triggered panic in the locality, though no injuries were reported.

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According to police, the attack took place at 3.20pm when the assailants fired at least eight rounds at the main entrance before fleeing the scene. The gunfire shattered the glass windows and door panes of the establishment.

At the time of the incident, shop owner Subhash Kumar and several workers were present inside the store. Fortunately, none of them sustained any injuries. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the shop, providing crucial leads for investigators.

Speaking to police, Kumar alleged that his son had received a phone call from unknown persons on Thursday evening demanding ₹50 lakh. The caller reportedly threatened serious consequences if the amount was not paid by the stipulated deadline.

“The caller warned that we would have to face dire consequences if the money was not paid. Within an hour of the firing incident on Friday, my son again received a call from the same number in the presence of investigating officers. The caller claimed they were not afraid of police action and threatened to strike again if their demand was not met,” Kumar, who owns multiple garment outlets across Jalandhar city, told police.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the incident, senior officers of the Jalandhar commissionerate police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police teams cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence from the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the incident, senior officers of the Jalandhar commissionerate police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police teams cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence from the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional deputy commissioner of police Jayant Puri said multiple teams have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles.

“We have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot. CCTV footage from the shop and nearby areas is being examined to trace the movement and identity of the accused,” Puri said.

He added that police are also gathering details of the mobile number used to make the alleged extortion calls and are working to establish the identity and location of the callers.

Investigators suspect the firing may be linked to an extortion racket targeting businessmen. However, officials said all possible angles are being examined and no arrests have been made so far.

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The incident has raised concerns among traders and shopkeepers in the city, with business associations likely to seek enhanced security measures from the police. Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.