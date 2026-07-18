Gunshot fired at businessman’s house in Ludhiana

(Blurb) Family didn’t get any extortion threat in the past, say police

According to Police, suspects were travelling in a car and fled the spot soon after the firing. (HT File)

Panic gripped South City on Thursday late night after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire near the residence of a prominent marble trader, with a bullet striking the security post at the main gate of the house. The security guard on duty escaped unhurt.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place around 12.30 am when family members and the security guard heard a gunshot outside the residence. On stepping out to investigate, they found that a bullet had pierced the security cabin located near the entrance gate. The house owner immediately informed the police.

Police officals said the suspects were travelling in a car and fled the spot soon after the firing. CCTV footage from the area has been obtained and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the PAU police station, said a preliminary investigation didn’t point to any evidence of extortion, personal enmity or a targeted attack. According to the victim’s family, no threats had been received in the past and there was no known rivalry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The area has several restaurants, bars and commercial establishments. Initial findings suggest the possibility that some people may have been firing shots in the air while driving and one of the bullets struck the security post,” the SHO said. Residents reportedly told police they had heard multiple gunshots around the same time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The area has several restaurants, bars and commercial establishments. Initial findings suggest the possibility that some people may have been firing shots in the air while driving and one of the bullets struck the security post,” the SHO said. Residents reportedly told police they had heard multiple gunshots around the same time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The statement of security guard Gurpreet Singh has been taken and the procedure has been initiated to register an FIR against the unidentified accused, police officials said.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma, who was conducting a late-night inspection in the city at that time, visited the spot and directed officers to expedite the investigation. He assured the family that those responsible would be identified and arrested at the earliest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}