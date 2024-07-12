Gun-wielding woman intercepts school van, threatens students

In true bollywood style a gun-wielding woman stopped a school van ferrying atleast 25 students at Samrala Bypass in Samrala. The woman threatened the students at gunpoint to delete a video from their mobile phones, which she suspected the students recorded from the window. The woman threatened the students at gunpoint to delete a video from their mobile phones (HT File)

The woman stepped out from the school van and drove away in her SUV. Distraught students shared the incident with their parents and school staff. Later, the school filed a complaint with the police. The Samrala Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against the woman identified as Dhanpreet Kaur of Kakowal in Ludhiana.

Samrala SHO Inspector Davinderpal Singh stated that the woman had returned from Australia. The police is scanning CCTV footage in order to trace the woman and a hunt is on to nab her.

The Inspector added that they received a complaint from the Garden Valley International School principal and the parents of the students regarding the incident.

Ram Lal, driver of the van stated that after school was over, he was going to drop the children at their respective homes. Atleast 25 students including 11 girls of class 11 and 12 were in the van. The students were shooting videos on their mobile phones in the bus.

“A Toyota fortuner car intercepted the school van and forced me to stop. A woman alighted from the van and barged into the bus with a gun in her hand. She accused the students of recording a video of her and threatened them to delete the same. The woman appeared under influence of some drugs. She stepped out of the bus and drove away her SUV,” said the driver.

“I was so confused that I forgot to jot down the registration number of the car,” he added.