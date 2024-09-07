Gupta kicks off election campaign; blames Hooda for Panchkula’s lack of development

Panchkula always got “step-motherly” treatment from Congress, said Gian Chand Gupta on Friday while kicking off his campaign for the Haryana assembly elections. Gian Chand Gupta addressing mediapersons at his residence in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Gupta, who is BJP’s pick from Panchkula, while lashing out at the Congress, said, “Panchkula paid the price of the tussle between Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja. Hooda never developed Panchkula because of Kumari Selja.”

“Congress’s DNA is full of lies and deceit. The Congress kept forming the government earlier with the help of false promises but now the people of Haryana have become aware and will wipe out the Congress,” said Gupta while claiming that “lotus will bloom” both in Panchkula and Kalka, and the BJP government will be formed for the third time under chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Gupta was accompanied by MP Kartikeya Sharma, district president Deepak Sharma and BJP candidate from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Kalka assembly constituency Shakti Rani Sharma said, “My aim is holistic development of the assembly segment. As the mayor, I worked on the ground for four years to solve the problems of the people.”

I will not abandon Kalka: Latika

BJP Mahila Morcha national treasurer and former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, on being denied ticket from the Kalka assembly segment said, “Will not take any decision in haste.”

The party declared Rani Shakti Sharma as candidate from Kalka.

Latika, who had lost the 2019 election to Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary by a margin of 5,931 votes, was eyeing a ticket from Kalka. “I will not abandon Kalka. We have worked in this constituency,” said Latika.

In 2014, Latika had won from Kalka defeating Pradeep Chaudhary, then an INLD candidate, by a margin of 19,027 votes. “There is resentment among the supporters, so I will decided future course only after consultation with them,” she added.