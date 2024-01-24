Gurdaspur coldest in Punjab at 3°C, Ambala in Haryana at 3.4°C

The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continues unabated, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places on Wednesday. Students after performing Giddha during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day function in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Ambala, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the MeT department said.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 5 degrees Celsius in Sirsa and 5.6 degrees in Bhiwani.

Karnal registered a night temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a further drop in minimum temperature that settled at 3.6 degrees as against Tuesday’s 6 degrees Celsius.

Women police personnel during the Republic Day rehearsal in Amritsar on Wednesday.

In Punjab, freezing cold swept Gurdaspur and Bathinda, which recorded respective lows of 3 degrees and 3.4 degrees Celsius. Patiala saw biting cold and recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar was at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Pathankot registered minimum temperatures of 4 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been in the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks, with fog in the morning reducing visibility at many places. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold.