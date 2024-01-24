close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdaspur coldest in Punjab at 3°C, Ambala in Haryana at 3.4°C

Gurdaspur coldest in Punjab at 3°C, Ambala in Haryana at 3.4°C

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 24, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Chandigarh registered a further drop in minimum temperature that settled at 3.6 degrees as against Tuesday’s 6 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continues unabated, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places on Wednesday.

Students after performing Giddha during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day function in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Students after performing Giddha during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day function in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Ambala, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the MeT department said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: As Centre stops funds, Punjab pumps 50 cr a month for National Health Mission initiatives

Hisar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 5 degrees Celsius in Sirsa and 5.6 degrees in Bhiwani.

Karnal registered a night temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a further drop in minimum temperature that settled at 3.6 degrees as against Tuesday’s 6 degrees Celsius.

Women police personnel during the Republic Day rehearsal in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Women police personnel during the Republic Day rehearsal in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In Punjab, freezing cold swept Gurdaspur and Bathinda, which recorded respective lows of 3 degrees and 3.4 degrees Celsius. Patiala saw biting cold and recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar was at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Pathankot registered minimum temperatures of 4 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been in the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks, with fog in the morning reducing visibility at many places. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On