Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdaspur farmers leave for protest at Delhi border
chandigarh news

Gurdaspur farmers leave for protest at Delhi border

Accompanied by hundreds of farmers, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak before leaving for Delhi
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni leading the group from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. (HT Photo)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday led a group of farmers from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to take part in the ongoing agitation against the contentious agricultural laws on Delhi borders.

Accompanied by hundreds of farmers, Charuni paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak before leaving for the national capital.

“We are taking jathas from various parts of Punjab and Haryana to keep the farmers’ enthusiasm high in the fight against the three farm laws that were introduced by the Centre to hand over the agriculture sector to corporate houses,” said Charuni.

He also stressed upon the need to reject traditional political parties and for the common people to contest the 2022 assembly elections, while ruling out any plan of floating a political party.

Thousands of farmers from Gurdaspur district have left to take part in the agitation, said Randhir Singh Ghuman, general secretary of the Majha Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, adding that local farm unions had urged Charuni to lead the group that passed through Batala and Hoshiarpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP