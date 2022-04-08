Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdaspur rape case: Police yet to identify main accused
chandigarh news

Gurdaspur rape case: Police yet to identify main accused

The Gurdaspur rape case sparked outrage among the locals who carried out protests demanding action against the main accused
Gurdaspur rape case: Police yet to identify main accused
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur

: The police is yet to identify the main accused in the rape of a 4-year-old girl, seven days after the incident happened in a private school here.

The victim, a student of LKG, was allegedly raped in a private school situated on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway on March 31, sparking outrage among the locals who, along with the parents of the victim, staged a protest outside the school and blocked traffic on the highway demanding action against the accused.

“Our investigation to identify the accused is still on. We are verifying the facts from different angles,” said superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar, who is heading a five-member special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case, adding that the police is in regular touch with the parents of the victim.

Deputy superintendent of police, Gurdaspur, Sukhpal Singh said the police is yet to receive the final medical report of the victim from the chemical examiner’s laboratory at Kharar.

The police have examined the footage of the CCTV installed inside and outside the school premises, but nothing conclusive was found.

“We have also shown the CCTV footage to the family members of the victim. However, no suspect could be traced. We have also questioned the staff members, but nothing conclusive has been found,” said a police official on the basis of anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

The police have already arested the school’s managing director and his nephew under the charges of Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and they duo has been remanded to judicial custody till April 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP