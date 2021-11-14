Gurdwara body’s annual polls: Jagir Kaur continuing as SGPC chief uncertain amid assembly poll shadow

AMRITSAR Uncertainty prevails over the continuation of Jagir Kaur as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief after the gurdwara body’s annual polls, scheduled for November 29 this time.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that controls the SGPC has declared its candidates for 81 assembly segments but not for Bholath, which Jagir Kaur had represented thrice. If she is fielded as the party candidate, it will be less likely that she gets another term as the SGPC chief.

The SAD has already announced to appoint a Dalit deputy CM if it forms the government in Punjab, and the Congress has elevated a Dalit (Charanjit Singh Channi) as the chief minister. In this tug of war to woo the voters from the SC community by giving key posts of their ilk, there are speculations that the SAD president may choose the next SGPC chief from the community.

Among the SGPC members belonging to the SC community, Sant Balbir Singh Ghunas’s name tops the list. The four-time MLA, Ghunas is head of Gurdwara Tap Asthan Baba Attar Singh at Ghunas village in Barnala district. Speculations regarding his elevation are stronger this time owing to the changed political scenario in the state, especially the move will counter the influence of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa faction and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Malwa.

Besides him, names of the SGPC incumbent chief secretary (honorary) advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is also a SGPC member from Hoshiarpur district, and former gurdwara body chief Kirpal Singh Badungar are also making rounds for the post.

The SGPC General House will elect president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary of 11 executive committee members on November 29. Though the members are supposed to elect the office-bearers and executive members, but for some years, the SAD president names the gurdwara body president which is endorsed by the members.