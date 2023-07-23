Gurdwara head held for molesting minor girl in Punjab’s Chabbewal

Chabbewal police on Sunday arrested a gurdwara head in Handowal Kalan, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molesting a 13-year-old girl of a nearby village.

The minor alleged that on July 20, when she went to pick mangoes from the orchard in the gurdwara premises, accused Sakatar Singh called her inside his cottage and molested her. She informed her parents who brought the matter to the police. Chabbewal station house officer Jasvir Singh said that a case under Section 354 (using criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO Act had been registered against the accused. The accsued was arrested and produced in the court that sent him to judicial custody, the SHO informed. He said the accused, who is more than 60-years of age, was serving the gurdwara for more than 30 years.

