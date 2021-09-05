Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdwara manager booked for abetting ‘pathi’s’ suicide
chandigarh news

Gurdwara manager booked for abetting ‘pathi’s’ suicide

AMRITSAR A manager of the SGPC-managed historic Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin at Baba Bakala falling under the Beas police station, and a lawyer have been booked for allegedly abetting suicide of a “pathi” working in the gurdwara, police said on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:32 PM IST
AMRITSAR

A manager of the SGPC-managed historic Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin at Baba Bakala falling under the Beas police station, and a lawyer have been booked for allegedly abetting suicide of a “pathi” working in the gurdwara, police said on Sunday.

The elderly “pathi” hanged himself to death in the wee hours of Friday. A suicide note was recovered from the pocket of his shirt when he was taken to the local civil hospital. In the note, the “pathi” held gurdwara manager Satinder Singh and lawyer Dalbir Singh responsible for his death.

“According to the suicide note, both the accused used to harass my father, that forced him to end his life,” said Harpreet Kaur, the pathi’s daughter in her complaint to the police.

A case Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Beas police station.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Parmjit Singh said the accused lawyer was the legal counsel of the “pathi” in a case.

