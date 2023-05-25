PSEB Class 12 results: Gurleen tops Mohali with 98.2% marks

Securing 98.2% marks, Gurleen Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Buta Singh Wala, Banur, has topped Mohali district in the PSEB Class 12 results declared on Wednesday.

Gurleen scored 491 out of 500 marks in the medical stream that placed her 37th in the state merit list. (HT Photo)

Gurleen scored 491 out of 500 marks in the medical stream that placed her 37th in the state merit list.

In all, nine students, all girls, from Mohali made it to the provisional merit list of the state that lists 343 students.

The second place in Mohali is jointly bagged by Priya Sharma (medical) of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Mohali, and Armanpreet Kaur (humanities) of Shaheed Lance Naik Ranjodh Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Teur village. Both students scored 489 out of 500 (97.8%) marks.

Priya is placed 85th in the merit list, whereas Armanpreet Kaur is placed 109th, as Priya is younger.

The third place went to Charanpreet Kaur (non-medical), also a student of meritorious school, by scoring 488 marks (97.6%). She is placed 128th in the merit list.

Harshpreet Kaur from Government School Buta Singh Wala ranked 182 by scoring 487 (97.4) marks in the non-medical stream.

Manjeet Kaur and Kavita, both medical students from the meritorious school, scored 486 (97.2%) and 485 (97%), respectively. Bhupinder Kaur from Government School, Sialba village, got 485 marks in the medical stream, while Palak Kapil from Government School, Khizrabad, scored 486 marks in commerce.

Mohali slips to 20th spot among 23 districts

After being placed 17th among 23 districts last year, this year, Mohali district had slipped to the 20th position due to a drop in the pass percentage from 96.84% to 89.9%.

Of the total 7,794 students who appeared in the examination from Mohali in March, 6,944 students passed. Last year, 7,700 of the 7,951 students had passed.

Gurdaspur topped in the state with a pass percentage of 96.91%, followed by Pathankot (96.71%) and Amritsar (96.46%), while Barnala figured at the bottom with a pass percentage of 80.47%.

District education officer (Secondary) Ginni Duggal said, “I took over the charge three days ago. So, I am not in a position to comment over the decline in the position of Mohali district. However, the reasons would be looked into.”

The results were declared on Tuesday, and will be uploaded on PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com after 8 am on Thursday.