Guru Nanak Stadium gym to be revamped with modern facilities: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 12, 2024 10:29 PM IST

During his visit to Guru Nanak Stadium gym, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal expressed concern over the outdated equipment used for players’ training

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday announced plans to upgrade the gym at Guru Nanak Stadium with ultra-modern machines and equipment to boost athletes’ fitness and performance.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal assured the district administration would fully support athletes and ensure they can access the best resources. (HT File)
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal assured the district administration would fully support athletes and ensure they can access the best resources. (HT File)

During his visit to the gym, Jorwal, a fitness enthusiast, expressed concern over the outdated equipment used for players’ training. He emphasised the need for better facilities to nurture a strong sports culture and inspire youth to consider sports as a career.

Accompanied by CM field officer Kritika Goyal, Jorwal assured the district administration would fully support athletes and ensure they can access the best resources. “Players with the potential to bring glory to the country should not face any hurdles due to inadequate facilities,” he stated. Jorwal instructed officials to prepare proposals for the gym’s renovation and procurement of modern equipment within a few days.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh highlighted that the gym had not been renovated for many years. He added that the upgraded facility would benefit athletes from various sports, including basketball, judo, athletics, football, hockey, and wrestling. The improvements are expected to help athletes achieve better competition results and boost the local sports ecosystem.

