Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice inspires to work selflessly: Khattar

Former Haryana chief minister and Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the supreme sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur inspires to work selflessly for society, religion, and the nation. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Addressing a gathering in Karnal before flagging-off the “Hind Di Chadar” marathon, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the Union minister said that a series of events are being organised across the country.

The Karnal marathon, he said, is not merely a run but a spirited expression of reverence, enthusiasm and emotion towards the great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Union minister informed that hundreds of participants took part in the 21 km and 10km runs, while around 61,000 young men and women participated in the 5km run.

The participants also showcased Gatka (traditional Sikh martial art) performances as a large number of young people had gathered at NDRI Chowk as early as 5 am, according to an official spokesperson.

Khattar chairs review meet in Karnal

Khattar on Sunday also chaired a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee in Karnal and directed the officials to ensure speed with transparency in the implementation of central and state government welfare schemes.

The Union minister reviewed 22 important schemes from 11 departments and instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the maximum number of people.

He also asked officials to prepare district-specific plans for developmental and welfare projects instead of merely focusing on meeting targets. He also directed them to encourage more people to apply under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural) so that the benefits of the housing scheme can reach all eligible citizens.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Khattar said that under the PM Mudra Yojana, loans are provided to individuals for establishing self-employment ventures and efforts are being made to raise awareness so that more people can benefit from this scheme.

The Union minister stated that under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural), the national target for the next five years has been set at 3 crore houses — 1 crore in urban and 2 crore in rural areas — and applications are being invited through the official portal, according to an official spokesperson.