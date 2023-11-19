Promoting anti-stubble burning campaign Gurudwara Nanaksar Sahib has called upon the farmers to shun stubble burning practices to protect our environment comprising air and soil.

Gurudwara Nanaksar Sahib urges farmers to shun stubble burning in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Gurudwara Nanaksar Keleran’s Baba Lakha Singh has appealed the farmers not to set their fields on fire as it was causing massive loss to our environment as well as fertility of the soil.

In a written appeal issued to the farmers of the state, he stated that nature has gifted us the treasure in the form of paddy straw but our farmers have mistook it as a curse.

He stated that paddy crop is sown over 25 lakh hectare land in the state and a large number of farmers tend to burn crop residue by setting their fields on fire. He said the paddy straw can be utilised as fodder for animals, compost fertilizer, and electricity production, besides others. The gurudwara committee urged the farmers to stop the tradition of burning paddy straw as it was the need of the hour to end problems like temperature increase, air pollution, and depletion in soil fertility, etc.

