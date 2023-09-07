G-20 Summit: Gurugram DC advises work from home to employees on September 8

In view of G-20 Summit in Delhi, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on September 8.

In view of G-20 Summit in Delhi, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on September 8. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson said that as per an advisory issued by the Gurugram district administration, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 due to G-20 Summit and that this may lead to occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram city.

“There is a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided,” the spokesperson said, advising all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on September 8.