Woman booked for defrauding Haryana Shehti Vikas Pradhikaran

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 07, 2023 01:58 AM IST

A Gurugram woman, identified as Nishu Aggarwal, has been booked defrauding Haryana Shehti Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in connivance with HSVP IT officials. The case was registered on the complaint of Yogesh Ranga, chief IT officer, HSVP Panchkula.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-7 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)
The complaint alleged that Nishu Aggarwal furnished forged documents to induce delivery of property from HSVP. Nishu Aggarwal had bid for two plots in Gurugram in e-auctions of HSVP. As she was the highest bidder, letters-of-intent of the two plots were issued in her favour.

The complaint alleges that Nishu then forged the payment challans with aid from the IT officials and inflated the payments made on record as compared to the actual payments made by her.

When the authorities noticed the discrepancy in December last year, Nishu was asked to furnish proof of the payments made by her. She sought time till January but failed to submit the proofs even then.

The authorities also have apprehensions that these officials might also be involved in similar frauds in the sale of other properties.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-7 police station in Panchkula.

