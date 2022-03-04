Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guv inaugurates Guru Nanak Dev auditorium at Punjab Raj Bhavan

The foundation stone of the auditorium was laid in October 2019 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit1 serving community lunch after the inauguration of Guru Nanak Dev auditorium at the Punjab Raj Bhavan on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium at the Punjab Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said the state-of-the-art and multi-purpose auditorium was well-equipped with latest technology and will facilitate a range of high-profile in-house events.

He said the auditorium was named after Guru Nanak Dev, who always advocated the concept of universal brotherhood. Its name, he said, will be a constant reminder to all those working at the Punjab Raj Bhavan to engage in selfless service, be honest and upright, and strive for social justice for the benefit of humanity.

Pertinently, the foundation stone of the auditorium was laid in October 2019 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev. Spread over 48,000 square feet, the facility can house nearly 500 people.

