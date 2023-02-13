Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guv’s letter: SAD seeks judicial probe into AAP govt’s decisions

Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:46 PM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the unconstitutional decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that there was a constitutional breakdown in Punjab.

Referring to a letter written by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to CM Mann, SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mann should provide information as sought by the governor within the framework of the constitution. (Representational Image)
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the unconstitutional decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that there was a constitutional breakdown in Punjab.

Referring to a letter written by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mann should provide information as sought by the governor within the framework of the constitution.

“The governor has touched upon sensitive issues which concern the welfare of Punjabis and the CM should not shy away from furnishing appropriate reply,” Cheema said.

