Gym owner shot dead by wife’s friend in Tarn Taran village

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his wife’s friend at his home in Gharyala village falling under the Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district. Police have arrested the deceased’s wife, police said on Tuesday. Ranjit Singh who was shot dead allegedly by his wife’s friend at his home in Gharyala village falling under the Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh, who had been running a gym in the village. Police said the deceased had returned from Qatar around seven months ago after spending seven years there.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Tuesday when Ranjit was sleeping with other family members at his home.

“At around 1 am, two unidentified persons barged into our house and opened fire, killing my son on the spot,” said the deceased’s father Malook Singh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-Patti City Jaspal Singh, “As per the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the victim’s house, the accused entered the home at around 1:06 am and remained there till 1:20 am. When we questioned the deceased’s wife, she disclosed that she knew the prime accused Mahavir Singh (24) of Lakhna village. As per our initial investigations, Mahavir and one unidentified person committed the crime,” the DSP said.

Senior superintendent of police Ashwani Kapur said they have arrested the deceased’s wife Baljit Kaur. “Raids are on to nab Mahavir,” he said adding that further investigation to ascertain the reason behind the killing was still on. The deceased was the father of two kids — a girl and a boy.

Police have also registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act against Mahavir, Baljit Kaur and one unknown person at Patti city police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON