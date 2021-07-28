Gym told to provide pending services to Chandigarh resident

The district consumer disputes redressal commission- I, Chandigarh, has directed a gym owner to immediately provide pending services of 142 days to a member, who could not avail of the facility amid the pandemic.

Pulkit Sachdeva, 28, a resident from Chandigarh, filed a complaint against Athelonics Hybrid Gym and its director Arush Dhir. He said that in December 2019, he had taken an annual subscription at the gym for ₹12,000. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, gyms were shut from March 2020 and reopened on July 2020.

Sachdeva stated that he remained under the bonafide belief that membership period will be extended for the period of five months that it was closed. However, in January 2021, he got a call that his membership will expire on January 10. He requested them to extend the membership period, but to no avail. Hence, he moved commission. No one appeared on the part of the gym, hence the case proceeded ex-parte.

In its order dated July 16, the commission observed that he could avail the services for only 233 days and remained deprived of 142 days due to the pandemic. “However, it is an act of God, and not a deliberate action on the part of opposition parties, as the circumstances were beyond their control. However, they still could have offered the benefits of the membership for the remaining 142 days, but failed.”

The commission directed the gym owners to “immediately provide all benefits of the membership to the complainant, or any of his family member, for the period of 142 days.”