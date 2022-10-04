Gym trainer arrested with 2.8 kg heroin in Ludhiana

A 25-year-old gym trainer was arrested with 2.8 kg heroin on Sunday.

The accused, Jaspal Singh alias Deepu of Kot Mangal Singh, works as a gym trainer in Gill village. He had hidden the contraband in a laptop bag in his car, which was impounded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said, “We received a tip off that the accused had hidden heroin in his car that was parked near his rented accommodation in New Aman Nagar, Shimlapuri. We carried out a raid and arrested him.”

Apart from the heroin, the STF also seized an electronic weighing machine and 80 empty pouches. The accused told the cops that he was addicted to drugs and peddled them to support his habit.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at STF, Mohali. The accused is already facing trial in two cases, including drug peddling and assault.

Drugs seized in 311 cases destroyed

Ludhiana Drugs seized in 311 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act was destroyed in Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The destroyed drugs include 48.7 kg heroin, 1,561 kg poppy husk, 25 kg narcotic powder, 59 kg opium, 514 gm smack, hashish 5 kg hashish, 63,113 intoxicant pills and capsules, 137 kg ganja (cannabis), 68 kg poppy husk, and 1,644 injections.

Inspector general of police, Ludhiana Range Surinderpal Singh Parmar said, “If a case is registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused and the contraband have been produced before court, drug disposal committees can destroy the narcotics after getting court orders.