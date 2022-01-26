Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gyms allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in Ludhiana
Gyms allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in Ludhiana

It was on January 4 that gyms were closed on account of rising Covid cases; now the state government has ordered reopening of gyms at 50 percent capacity
However, gyms have been allowed to reopen in Ludhiana, but the night curfew from 10pm to 5 am will continue till February 1. (HT File)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a major respite to gyms, the state government has ordered opening of gyms at 50 percent capacity. However, the night curfew from 10pm to 5 am will continue till February 1 and educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

It was on January 4 that gyms were closed on account of rising Covid cases. In orders issued on Tuesday, it has been said all bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, gyms, sports complexes, museums, zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, subject to staff being fully vaccinated.

The closure of gyms had led to a huge outcry among the gym owners, who have been ruing losses ever since the Covid pandemic began.

TRENDING TOPICS
