Habitual indebtedness: PU asks employees to abide by varsity rules

Panjab University (PU) has asked its employees to abide by the provisions of the varsity’s rules regarding insolvency and debt.

An order issued recently by the varsity administration stated that some employees have failed to pay back loans, resulting in the bank/financers concerned moving court to recover the amount.

“In these cases, the court has summoned the university from time to time to recover the outstanding amount from the employees’ salary and remit the same in the respective courts. It causes a burden on the university’s resources, as it pays a huge amount to counsels and dealing officials,” the order says.

The order also said that all the employees should abide by the provision of rules and if any such case is reported in future, disciplinary action will be taken under service rules.

Insolvency and habitual indebtedness

The rule 9 (Part v) of PU calendar volume III, states that an employee shall so manage his private affairs as to avoid habitual indebtedness or insolvency. An employee against whom a legal proceeding is instituted for the recovery of any debt or for adjudging him as an insolvent, shall forthwith report the full facts of the legal proceedings to the prescribed authsority.

As per the varsity calendar, every employee shall maintain absolute integrity and do nothing which is unbecoming of an employee of the university.