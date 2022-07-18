Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Habitual thief arrested for stealing 1 lakh in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police said the accused was a habitual thief and a drug addict and had previously been lodged in jail in a theft case
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police on Friday night arrested a 32-year-old habitual thief for allegedly stealing 1 lakh as well as gold and silver items from a house in Burail village.

The accused, Jitender Singh of Burail village, broke into the house of Manish Kumar of Burail, who works as a building contractor. Kumar, who had to give wages to his labourers, had 1 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around 10 lakh, which was reported stolen.

Police, however, made the arrest within six hours of the incident when the accused tried to sell the stolen jewellery.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Following his arrest, the accused was sent to judicial custody after having been produced before court on Sunday.

Police said the accused was a habitual thief and a drug addict. He had previously been lodged in jail in a theft case.

