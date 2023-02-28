Haibowal shopkeepers stage protest against police over rise in burglaries

Annoyed over repeated incidents of burglary, shopkeepers of Haibowal market here staged a protest against the police on Tuesday after thefts were reported in two more shops a night before. The protest by Haibowal shopkeepers continued for at least one hour. Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at police station Haibowal, reached the spot and pacified the protesters. (HT file photo for representation)

The protest continued for at least one hour. Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at police station Haibowal, reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

Paramjit Singh, owner of a footwear shop, said that on Monday night, he went home after locking the shop. On Tuesday, when he came to open the shop, he was shocked to see it was ransacked.

He said that the burglars stole ₹25,000 and about 25 pairs of shoes.

Paramjit said that CCTVs were installed at the store, but the robbers had turned it off. He added that the accused barged into his shop from the rooftop by breaking a door installed there.

The burglars also targeted a cosmetic store. Vikas Agarwal, owner of the store, said that burglars stole ₹3,000 in cash kept in the drawer and cosmetic products worth over ₹20,000.

The shopkeepers alleged that the burglaries are a routine in the market. Despite repeated incidents, the police has made no efforts to arrest the accused or increase vigil in the area.

Inspector Bittan Kumar said that the police will increase vigil in the area and will trace the accused soon.