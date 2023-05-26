Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrests Kaithal patwari for graft

Haryana anti-corruption bureau has apprehended a halqa patwari of the revenue department for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe.

The accused, Rahul Kumar, was posted in halqa Bhana of Kaithal district. According to the official spokesperson of the ACB, Sanjay of Kaithal had filed a complaint with the bureau alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from him in exchange for facilitating the distribution of land in favour of the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the bureau apprehended the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station in Ambala. Further investigation into the matter is underway, added the spokesperson.