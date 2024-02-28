Halwara int’l airport’s terminal building to be ready by March 31: DC

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday said that the construction of the terminal building at the Halwara international airport would be completed by March 31. DC Sawhney held discussions with officials from PWD, public health, Airport Authority of India (AAI), NHAI. (HT)

During an inspection of the site, Sawhney conducted detailed discussions with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), public health, Airport Authority of India (AAI), NHAI, and representatives of the contractual company.

She examined the terminal building, construction of internal roads, taxiway, apron, road widening, parking among other things and instructed officials to expedite the pace of all works.

She said that there was no shortage of funds for development works, and officials must put these works on the fast track. She also directed the public health department to start the work of STP immediately as the required space has been identified by PWD. Furthermore, she asked the contractual company to ensure that the works are moving at a fast pace to adhere to the deadline of March 31.

Sawhney said that the airport would further boost economic activities such as industrial development, export, employment, real estate, and others. She added that it would also facilitate NRIs to remain connected with their families in the motherland while saving their time, money, and energy. Later, she held a meeting with officials of the Indian Air Force Station, Halwara, regarding the project.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ADC (Jagraon) Major Amit Sareen and officials from various departments.