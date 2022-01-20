Harjeet Singh joins as new Mohali SSP

Harjeet Singh, the new senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, took charge on Wednesday.

A 2010-batch Indian Police Service officer, he has replaced Navjot Singh Mahal, a Punjab Police Service officer, who had joined as the Mohali SSP in October 2021. The latter hasn’t received his next appointment yet.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of eight SSPs in Punjab, ahead of the February 20 Assembly elections.

Prior to his posting in Mohali, Harjeet also served as AIG (Intelligence), and SSP of Taran Taran, Barnala and Fazilka.

After joining office on Wednesday, he said, “Prevention of crime, and proper law and order maintenance will be my priority. I will adopt zero tolerance towards corruption and police officials will have to discharge their duties honestly. Ensuring justice for victims will also be among my foremost tasks.”

He added that in view of Republic Day and assembly elections in February, police presence will be increased at all major points in the district to check illegal activities.