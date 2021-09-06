Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harpal Cheema’s claim on Punjab crime figures unfounded: Capt Amarinder
Harpal Cheema’s claim on Punjab crime figures unfounded: Capt Amarinder

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said instead of picking up unverified data from here and there, AAP leader Harpal Cheema could have approached the DGP to get the facts
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh was responding to AAP leader Harpal Cheema’s claim on crime figures. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for ‘mutilating’ facts on the state’s law and order situation.

Responding to leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema’s “unfounded and baseless” allegations of spurt in crimes in the state, the chief minister said instead of picking up unverified data from here and there, Cheema could have approached the DGP to get the facts. “Cheema has once again proved that the AAP’s ideology is based on lies and fabrications, with all the leaders of Arvind Kejriwal’s party having become masters of deceit,” said the chief minister, adding that contrary to Cheema’s claims, only 38 cases of `kidnapping for ransom’ have been reported in the state since his government took over in March 2017. “Even those 38 (not 7,138 as claimed by Cheema) cases (0.5% of the total cases registered) relating to ‘kidnapping for ransom’ registered since March 2017 were solved, with release of the victim and arrest of the culprits in each of them,” said the chief minister.

As the home minister of the state, Amarinder said, he would not mind giving a few quick tips to the LoP to save him similar embarrassment over his total ignorance in the future.

