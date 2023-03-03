Harsimrat Badal flays Punjab govt over law and order situation

A day after Union ministry of home affairs decided to send central forces to Punjab, member parliament from Bathinda and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed ruling AAP government over poor law and order situation in Punjab.

Harsimrat said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has admitted that law and order had collapsed in Punjab and that it needs to be held aloft by posting additional central forces to the state. (HT File Photo)

During to her visit to Jalandhar on Friday, Harsimrat said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has admitted that law and order had collapsed in Punjab and that it needs to be held aloft by posting additional central forces to the state.

“Earlier also the AAP government has handed over 50 kilometer territory adjoining the international border to the Border Security Force. Despite this, the prevalence of smuggling of both arms and drugs has increased. Law and order has also crumbled altogether leading to a flight of capital from the state as well as heightened sense of security among people”.

Harsimrat sought answers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to tell Punjabis why it had gone back on its commitment to release all Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana.

“The BJP as well as the central government are answerable to Punjabis as to why it had gone back on the commitment made to release all Bandi Singhs on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji in 2019. Asserting that a notification had been issued to release eight Sikh detainees as well as commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life to pave the way for his release but the same was not put into effect,” she said.