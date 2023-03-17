Harsimrat holds protest outside Parliament for resumption of proceedings

Chandigarh: On Thursday, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal held a protest outside the parliament to demand for the resumption of parliament proceedings to allow the members to raise peoples’ issues such as the breakdown of law-and-order in Punjab and the sense of fear among Punjabis with gangsters giving interviews from jail.

Harsimrat appealed to the Speaker to ensure that the peoples’ issues are highlighted. She said that the ruling party was to blame for the disruption of the parliament’s proceedings. (PTI File Photo)

Holding a placard, Harsimrat appealed to the Speaker to ensure that the peoples’ issues are highlighted. She said that the ruling party was to blame for the disruption of the parliament’s proceedings.

“It is the ruling party’s responsibility to ensure smooth functioning of the August house. It is unfortunate that the ruling party has joined the opposition in disrupting parliament,” she said. She added that the issues such as the government’s inability to double farm incomes and address unemployment need to be taken up for resolution.

“I also want to take up the breakdown in the law-and-order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Harsimrat said. She added that a large section of industries have shifted outside the state amid this turmoil. She also brought up the recent interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly from inside the Bhatinda Jail.

“This has rattled the common man and there is a sense of fear that no one is safe. A short while earlier Punjab jails witnessed gang-wars and now this development shows that the law-and-order situation has gone completely out of hand,” she added.

“There are even demands for the resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann who holds the home ministry and there is a feeling that urgent corrective steps are needed to prevent Punjab from slipping into complete anarchy. A discussion on this urgent issue would have helped convey the feelings of Punjabis to the nation,” she said.

Student wing to launch awareness programme

Student Organization of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will launch a social-cum-political awareness programme from March 24 in Punjab. The program would include social initiatives informing the youth about their rights.

The decision was taken at a meeting of SOI, presided over by its coordinator Gurpreet Singh Rajukhanna. Rajukhanna said the social initiatives included “Meri Dastar Meri Shaan” – a dastar bandi programme, blood donation camps and tree plantation camps. He added that ‘Youth Milnis’ would also be organised to aware the youth about their rights in the democracy.