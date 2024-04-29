Harsimrat Kaur’s Bathinda event cancelled after SAD supporters clash at venue

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s event in Bathinda was cancelled after two groups of Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) supporters clashed at a private palace in Bathinda on Sunday minutes before the leader was scheduled to arrive at the venue. Two factions of SAD supporters clashed at Harsimrat Kaur’s event in Bathinda minutes before her arrival. (HT File)

The youngsters hurled chairs at each other before being separated by gunmen of Akali leaders. Harsimrat later cancelled the visit.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the information, the event was organised by SAD’s youth wing. A spat over between two groups later escalated, but no major party leader was present at the time.

‘Usher in real change by voting for SAD’

Harsimrat, while campaigning at other venues in the city, appealed to the people of Punjab to usher in “real change” by voting for the SAD in the Lok Sabha polls.

Attacking the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during her campaign, who she dubbed as the same, the sitting Bathinda MP said the parties will betray the people like they have done in the past.

“Both these parties are aligned at the national level, share the stage with each other and hold joint campaigns. However, they are fighting separately in Punjab in the hope of dividing the votes between themselves,” she said.

Kaur dubbed the AAP-led Punjab government “corrupt and insensitive government”, saying, “They have failed farmers by refusing to give MSP on all crops as promised by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. It has not given compensation for crop damage to farmers or government jobs to youth, hundreds of whom are dying due to the increased drug menace which is patronised by AAP legislators.”

The leader also took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the Centre had gone back on its words to the farmers by failing to constitute the minimum support price (MSP) committee. “They also failed to fulfil its promise to the community to release all Sikh detainees who had completed their life sentences,” she said, asserting that she had done her best to get projects for her constituency.

“Those who are speaking on behalf of the BJP in this constituency and claiming I did not get anything for Bathinda or Punjab should tell what Punjab has got in successive budgets after the SAD parted ways with the BJP,” she said.