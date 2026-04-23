Haryana: 16 from Super-100 programme score over 99 percentile in JEE mains

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday said that the state government’s “Haryana Super 100” initiative has once again set a new benchmark.

The education minister said that 35 students secured 98-plus percentile, 57 students achieved 97-plus percentile, 85 students scored 95-plus percentile, while 161 students obtained 90-plus percentile. (HT Photo for representation)

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Dhanda said that 16 students associated with the programme secured 99-plus percentile in IIT-JEE Main 2026 (Session 2). He said this achievement is an inspiration not only for Haryana but also for government schools across the country.

Haryana Super 100 programme is being run in collaboration with Vikalpa Foundation Trust, under which meritorious students of government schools are provided coaching free of cost.

Dhanda said that a total of 263 students from Super 100 appeared in the examination this year, out of which 235 students (151 boys and 84 girls) qualified for JEE Advanced. In particular, 16 students securing 99-plus percentile stands as a testimony to the quality of the programme and the hard work of the students, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The education minister said that 35 students secured 98-plus percentile, 57 students achieved 97-plus percentile, 85 students scored 95-plus percentile, while 161 students obtained 90-plus percentile. He said these figures represent not only success, but also the dedication of students, commitment of teachers, and the strength of an effective academic system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The education minister said that 35 students secured 98-plus percentile, 57 students achieved 97-plus percentile, 85 students scored 95-plus percentile, while 161 students obtained 90-plus percentile. He said these figures represent not only success, but also the dedication of students, commitment of teachers, and the strength of an effective academic system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Congratulating all successful students, teachers and supporting institutions, Dhanda said that Haryana’s model will serve as a guiding example for other states in the country. He expressed confidence that students of the state will continue to excel in national-level competitions and take Haryana to new heights in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating all successful students, teachers and supporting institutions, Dhanda said that Haryana’s model will serve as a guiding example for other states in the country. He expressed confidence that students of the state will continue to excel in national-level competitions and take Haryana to new heights in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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