Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
A 17-year-old girl was drowned while her friends were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the victim is Tanishka, alias Tanya, a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat. She was a Class-12 student and undergoing training for wrestling.
Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.
“On Sunday morning after their practice, they went to the river to take a dip. However, they went deep into the water. Locals managed to rescue Tanya’s friends, but she was drowned. A police team reached the spot and her body was fished out with the help of divers,” he added.
Tanya’s family members claimed that she had participated in several state and national-level wrestling competitions and was lately preparing for an international championship. According to the police, her family members took her body and no complaint was filed by them.
Woman found dead in Yamunanagar canal
The body of an unidentified woman with strangulation marks was found inside a sack in Western Yamuna Canal in Yamunanagar on Sunday, police said.
The body, with its head out of the green-coloured sack, was first spotted by some locals, who then informed the police.
Sub-inspector Shamsher Rana of Hamida police post said, “Our team fished out the body from the canal and found wounds on the neck and head. It seems like she was killed before being thrown into the canal. As per the process, an autopsy will be conducted.”
-
Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate
More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday. Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda
Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj”.
-
Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi
No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, days before the body's Wednesday meeting, where the city's pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count. Most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.
-
Need ₹1,847cr to flatten landfills, say MCDs
An estimated ₹1,847 crore will be needed to clear the three landfills --- Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur --- in Delhi, senior municipal officials said even as the three civic bodies are struggling to meet the deadlines for removing the legacy waste at these garbage mountains. The National Green Tribunal in July 2019 had directed bio-mining at the three landfills to clear legacy waste. Dumping of fresh waste continues at the three landfills.
-
‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop
“He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” Bibi Sakina, Aslam's sister-in-law said. When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics