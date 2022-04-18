Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
chandigarh news

Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued

She was a Class-12 student and undergoing training for wrestling; had gone to bathe in Yamuna with friends
According to the police, the victim is Tanishka, alias Tanya, a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat. (Image for representational purpose)
According to the police, the victim is Tanishka, alias Tanya, a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal/ambala

A 17-year-old girl was drowned while her friends were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim is Tanishka, alias Tanya, a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat. She was a Class-12 student and undergoing training for wrestling.

Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.

“On Sunday morning after their practice, they went to the river to take a dip. However, they went deep into the water. Locals managed to rescue Tanya’s friends, but she was drowned. A police team reached the spot and her body was fished out with the help of divers,” he added.

Tanya’s family members claimed that she had participated in several state and national-level wrestling competitions and was lately preparing for an international championship. According to the police, her family members took her body and no complaint was filed by them.

Woman found dead in Yamunanagar canal

The body of an unidentified woman with strangulation marks was found inside a sack in Western Yamuna Canal in Yamunanagar on Sunday, police said.

The body, with its head out of the green-coloured sack, was first spotted by some locals, who then informed the police.

Sub-inspector Shamsher Rana of Hamida police post said, “Our team fished out the body from the canal and found wounds on the neck and head. It seems like she was killed before being thrown into the canal. As per the process, an autopsy will be conducted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Haryana police department had written to the University Grants Commission, which in February 2021 told that the university whose certificates the cop had submitted was shut in April 2015. (Image for representational purpose only)

    Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate

    More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday. Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

  • Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also slammed the Haryana government for ‘derailing the pace of development of entire state’. (PTI file photo)

    Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda

    Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj”.

  • Covid-19 patients undergo treatment inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall, a Covid-19 care facility, in New Delhi.

    Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi

    No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, days before the body's Wednesday meeting, where the city's pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count. Most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.

  • However, official said, the estimates did not match the real costs. (HT archive)

    Need 1,847cr to flatten landfills, say MCDs

    An estimated 1,847 crore will be needed to clear the three landfills --- Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur --- in Delhi, senior municipal officials said even as the three civic bodies are struggling to meet the deadlines for removing the legacy waste at these garbage mountains. The National Green Tribunal in July 2019 had directed bio-mining at the three landfills to clear legacy waste. Dumping of fresh waste continues at the three landfills.

  • Rapid Action Force personnel guard after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangir Puri, in New Delhi.

    ‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop

    “He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” Bibi Sakina, Aslam's sister-in-law said. When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out