Haryana: 3 MDU staff booked for forcing women sanitation workers to photograph sanitary pads

The Rohtak police on Thursday registered a case against three Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) employees — an assistant registrar and two suspended sanitation supervisors — for allegedly forcing three women sanitation workers to take photos of their sanitary pads to prove they were menstruating. The incident occurred on October 26, a few hours before Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh’s scheduled visit to the campus. The women filed their complaint on October 28. The issue surfaced when the three sanitation workers wrote to MDU registrar Krishan Kant, alleging that the supervisors harassed them and forced them to work faster despite their health condition. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PGIMS police station house officer (SHO) Roshan Lal said the accused — assistant registrar Shyam Sundar, and supervisors Vinod Hooda and Vitender Kumar — have been booked under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 79 (intent to insult the modesty of a woman), 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Investigation has begun, and statements of the complainants and the accused will be recorded soon,” he said.

The issue surfaced when the three sanitation workers wrote to MDU registrar Krishan Kant, alleging that the supervisors harassed them and forced them to work faster despite their health condition. “We were cleaning the sports complex when the supervisors told us to hurry. We said we were unwell due to our periods, but they demanded we click photos of our sanitary pads to prove it,” one of the complainants, employed with MDU for 11 years, alleged.

“They even told two other women to take the pictures, but they refused. The supervisors kept abusing and pressuring us until we went to the washroom and clicked the photos,” she added, claiming the supervisors said that they were acting on the instructions of assistant registrar Shyam Sundar. The assistant registrar, however, denied giving any such directions.

Following the complaint, registrar Krishan Kant had said the university had initiated an internal probe, while both sanitation supervisors — contractual employees hired through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited — were suspended.

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) also took suo motu cognisance of the incident. Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia wrote to Rohtak superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria and MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh, seeking a detailed report within five days.

“There can be nothing more outrageous than asking a woman to prove she is menstruating. I spoke to the affected women and assured them of full support and a fair probe,” Bhatia said.