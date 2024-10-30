Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: 46.62 LMT paddy arrives in mandis, 44.59 LMT procured

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 30, 2024 06:34 AM IST

According to the Haryana government, ₹9,439 crore ( ₹8,545 crore for paddy and ₹894 crore for millet) has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of farmers so far. Farmers are getting ₹2,300 per quintal MSP for normal paddy and ₹2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy.

The Haryana government on Tuesday said that of the total 46.62 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy arrived in various mandis of the state, 44.59 LMT has been procured on the minimum support price (MSP). It reiterated that the procurement of paddy and millet crops has been going on smoothly.

According to officials, a close watch is being kept on the entire procurement process.
According to officials, a close watch is being kept on the entire procurement process.

“So far, 9,439 crore ( 8,545 crore for paddy and 894 crore for millet) has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of farmers,” an official spokesperson said, adding that the continuous lifting of paddy is being ensured from the grain markets. The spokesperson said 4.38 lakh MT millet has arrived in various mandis so far and 4.27 lakh MT has been procured.

The spokesperson said farmers were provided the facility of online gate pass so that they do not face any problem in entering the mandis and selling the crop. The 2,300 per quintal MSP is being given for normal paddy and 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy.

“All senior officials are keeping a close watch on the entire procurement process,” the spokesperson added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //