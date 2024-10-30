Haryana: 46.62 LMT paddy arrives in mandis, 44.59 LMT procured

The Haryana government on Tuesday said that of the total 46.62 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy arrived in various mandis of the state, 44.59 LMT has been procured on the minimum support price (MSP). It reiterated that the procurement of paddy and millet crops has been going on smoothly. According to officials, a close watch is being kept on the entire procurement process.

“So far, ₹9,439 crore ( ₹8,545 crore for paddy and ₹894 crore for millet) has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of farmers,” an official spokesperson said, adding that the continuous lifting of paddy is being ensured from the grain markets. The spokesperson said 4.38 lakh MT millet has arrived in various mandis so far and 4.27 lakh MT has been procured.

The spokesperson said farmers were provided the facility of online gate pass so that they do not face any problem in entering the mandis and selling the crop. The ₹2,300 per quintal MSP is being given for normal paddy and ₹2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy.

“All senior officials are keeping a close watch on the entire procurement process,” the spokesperson added.