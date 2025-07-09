Haryana: 6 power staff suspended after farmer dies of electrocution

Anil Vij, Haryana energy, transport and labour minister on Tuesday suspended six officials of the energy department, including a sub-divisional officer (SDO), following the death of a farmer due to electrocution in Karnal district. The energy department employees have been suspended on charges of negligence. (HT File)

The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, was a resident of Haibatpur village.

According to a government spokesperson, the suspended employees are SDO Mohit, junior engineer Sunil and linemen Deepak, Ajit, Satyawan and Vikas.

An FIR has been registered at Nigdu police station following the complaint filed by Pradeep Kumar, who stated that both he and Rajesh had repeatedly lodged complaints with the SDO, JE, and linemen regarding dangerously low-hanging electrical wires in their fields. Despite the warnings, no corrective action was taken.

“The wire in question was hanging just five feet above the ground. The farmer went into his field early in the morning and was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with it. This is an inexcusable act of negligence,” the minister said.

“These employees have been suspended with immediate effect,” he added.