Haryana a brother, not an enemy: Punjab CM after SYL talks with Saini

In a departure from the usually contentious rhetoric surrounding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday struck a conciliatory note, describing Haryana as a "brother" and calling for a solution through sustained dialogue.

Following a two-hour meeting with his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh, Mann said that the discussions were held in a “positive atmosphere” to resolve the three-decade-old deadlock.

“Haryana is not our enemy, but a brother. This is a legacy issue, and both states want a resolution,” Mann said during a joint press conference.

“We have decided today that officials from both sides will meet frequently—three to four times a month—to find a solution without compromising the rights of either state,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, CM Saini confirmed that the dialogue would now transition to the administrative level. “Meaningful talks were held today. We have agreed to take these discussions forward through regular meetings between senior officers of both states,” Saini said.

The meeting, held at a hotel in the joint state capital, was convened following directions from the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly urged both states to find an amicable solution through the mediation of the Union government. This was the sixth such meeting since August 2020.

Water reassessment clause

Despite the cordial tone, the core point of contention remains. Mann reiterated Punjab’s long-standing position that the construction of the canal can only be discussed after a fresh reassessment of the water volume available in the Ravi and Beas rivers.

“Water is necessary for everyone, and no one should be deprived of their justifiable rights,” the Punjab CM said, adding that the states would no longer wait for specific Supreme Court hearing dates to convene their internal discussions.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab irrigation minister Barinder Goyal, Haryana minister Shruti Choudhary, and senior administrative officials from both the irrigation and legal departments.

The SYL Canal project, envisioned to share water between the two states, involves a 214-km canal, of which 122 km falls in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana. While Haryana has long completed its portion, Punjab has resisted construction, citing dwindling groundwater levels and reduced river flow.