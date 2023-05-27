Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrests two for embezzlement of 88 lakh funds

Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrests two for embezzlement of 88 lakh funds

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 27, 2023 11:45 PM IST

A spokesman of the ACB said the duo along with other persons misappropriated a sum of ₹88 lakh from the government account of Rewari ICDP

A team of the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a deputy chief auditor, who was a former general manager of integrated co-operative development project (ICDP), Rewari, along with a development officer for embezzlement of public funds worth 88 lakh.

The spokesman said the Gurugram ACB had registered a case against an assistant-registrar rank official of the cooperation department who held the position of the general manager of the ICDP in Rewari.
“They used the funds to acquire two residential flats in their own names in Mohali. The payments were made out of the ICDP account into the builder’s account by cheque. Further investigations are underway to uncover additional transactions. The interrogation of the accused is currently going on and the ACB team is diligently pursuing leads to uncover further details in the case. Both the accused will be presented before a court in Rewari,” the spokesman added.

“She was arrested on the charges of embezzling government funds worth crores of rupees from the government account. The misappropriation of 88 lakh came to light during the investigation of the said case,” the spokesman added.

