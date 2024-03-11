Haryana ACB arrests district welfare officer for taking ₹40k bribe
Mar 12, 2024 06:34 AM IST
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a district welfare officer (DWO), Lalchand, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹40,000 in Fatehabad district. The bribe was demanded through a private person, Ravinder Singh, an ACB spokesperson said.
Lalchand had demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant for availing the benefits of the government scheme, ‘Inter-caste Marriage Shagun Yojana’. Out of this, ₹10,000 had already been taken by the accused on March 7 through Ravinder Singh. The accused then demanded the remaining ₹40,000 of the bribe. The ACB team caught the accused red-handed while taking the bribe, the spokesperson said.
