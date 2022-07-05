Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention

Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function.

The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney‘s Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court. The state government on Monday told the HC that since the prosecution officers have to function in tough circumstances, it has been decided to provide ACs to them.

Justice Arun Monga of the high court had on May 31 asked the Haryana chief secretary to file an affidavit as to why the administrative instructions in this regard were not being complied with.

“Prima facie it transpires that in violation thereof, a large number of officials working in the government, who are way below the rank of the district attorneys, have been given benefit of air conditioners at the government expense. However, the request of the district attorneys, which though appears to be genuine, given their working conditions requiring them to wear the black robes even in sultry weather conditions and their repeated back and forth movement from chambers to the various courts, is being denied ostensibly on the ground that their rank is below the joint secretary,” the HC observed.

Justice Monga in his order said that it appears that ruse of lack of entitlement is complete moonshine, in as much as, the pay scale of the district attorneys on the very first day of their joining is ₹15,600-39,100 plus ₹7600 (grade pay). Whereas, an HCS rank or joint secretary in the state government gets the same scale after 10 years of regular satisfactory service. Not only that, other officers as low in rank as under secretary to the state government vis-à-vis district attorney, are enjoying the facility at the government expense which would naturally create heartburn among the more senior officers of the petitioners’ association herein, the HC said.

Acting on HC’s orders, personal hearing was granted by the chief secretary to the representatives of the Association on June 22.

“All the district attorneys posted in the district courts have been provided cars for their official duties. Also, they have been provided with the facility of laptops with internet facility to plead the government’s cases properly and efficiently. In addition, if there are any more facilities that can be provided to the prosecution officers in the field the same can also be considered by the state government in the interest of better pleadings of the matters before the court,” said the reply filed by the chief secretary in the high court.