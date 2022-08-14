Haryana adds 20,000 Covid-19 cases in past one month
: Haryana has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases during the past one month, with the state reporting about 20,000 infections and 23 fatalities due to the disease during this period.
There has also been a nearly three-fold jump in the number of cases being reported per day in the state. While Gurugram district has been the worst-hit, Faridabad, which also falls in the National Capital Region, has also seen a jump in the cases over the past one month.
The cumulative cases in the northern state have jumped from 10,19,732 as on July 10 to 10,39,937 on August 11, according to a data of the state health department.
A month ago, total active coronavirus cases in the state were less than 2,000 which now stand close to 5,000.
Coronavirus positivity rate which was 2.17 per cent a month ago now hovers over 6.5 per cent in Haryana.
In comparison, the state added over 14,000 cases between June 10 to July 10, and reported seven fatalities during the period. Total active cases in the state on June 10 were 1,246.
On the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Veena Singh, Director General Health Services, Haryana, told PTI, “We have increased testing and vaccination.” She said there is no need to worry about the rise in cases witnessed recently.
“We are well prepared and our hospitals are ready. All oxygen plants are working, and everything is in place,” she added.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
Manoj Sinha leads tricolour march in Srinagar
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a tricolour march on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations. Sinha recalled Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march and its role in the country's freedom struggle.
