Haryana amends policy to bring for uniformity in multi-modal logistics parks

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 09:06 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that as per the amended policy, a minimum 20 acres will now be necessary for the establishment of integrated inland container depots or custom bounded areas, replacing the existing requirement of 50 acres.

The cabinet on Tuesday amended the policy for setting up multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), integrated inland container depots, logistics parks, warehouses-cum-retail, truckers parks, cash and carry, warehouse, cold-chain facilities and gas godowns.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired the cabinet meet on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
For agro-warehouses with retail facilities, a minimum area of two-acres will be required, while non-agro warehouses with retail facilities will require a minimum of five acres. In addition, developers must ensure a minimum approach of 33 feet for agro-warehouses and 60 feet for non-agro warehouses.

Cold-chain storage facilities will necessitate a minimum approach of 33 feet, the spokesperson said.

These amendments are aimed at maintaining consistency in the minimum eligibility conditions and approach norms across policies of both the town and country planning and industries and commerce departments.

The proposal was approved with the decision that the Industries and Commerce department will appropriately amend the Haryana Logistics, Warehousing and Retail Policy, 2019, to align the policy with the current proposal of town and country planning department.

