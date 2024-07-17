Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in police, forest guard jobs

Chandigarh: In a significant move to support Agniveers, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a series of measures aimed at integrating these soldiers into government services and facilitating their post-service careers. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a slew of measures in Chandigarh on Wednesday aimed at integrating Agniveers into state government services and facilitating their post-service careers. (HT file photo)

The Union government had launched the Agnipath scheme on June 14, 2022, and it has been drawing flak from the opposition as Agniveers remain in service for four years.

Addressing a press conference, Saini said the state government has taken a range of initiatives designed to provide meaningful opportunities for Agniveers.

One of the key measures is a 10% horizontal reservation in government recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden, and special police officer (SPO). This initiative is expected to provide substantial employment opportunities to Agniveers in the state.

The government will offer a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit for Group-B and C posts. For those recruited in the first batch of the Agnipath scheme, this age relaxation will be extended up to five years, providing additional flexibility and opportunities.

Agniveers will also benefit from a 5% horizontal reservation in civil Group-C posts, ensuring broader employment prospects across sectors.

Arms licences will be issued on priority to Agniveers.

The government has introduced a scheme to provide interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh to any Agniveer wishing to start a business. This financial support is aimed at empowering Agniveers to become self-reliant and contribute to the state’s economy.

Saini said these steps are a part of the government’s ongoing commitment to support the rehabilitation and future career prospects of Agniveers.