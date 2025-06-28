Haryana announces 19.72 crore prize money para games athletes

Haryana government Friday said to have sanctioned ₹19.72 crore as cash awards to 13 players from the state who participated in the 4th Para Asian Games -2022. Nitesh Kumar (para badminton) will receive ₹ 3 crore for winning a gold medal and ₹ 1.5 crore for winning a silver medal. (HT File)

Among the recipients, athlete Haney will receive ₹3 crore for winning a gold medal; Nitesh Kumar (para badminton) will receive ₹3 crore for winning a gold medal and ₹1.5 crore for winning a silver medal.

Sarita Adhana (para archery) will receive ₹1.5 crore for winning the silver medal and athletes Pooja, Dharambir, Rinku, Parmod, Yogesh Kathuniya, Rampal and Monu Ghanghas will each receive ₹1.50 crore for winning the silver medal. Para lawn ball player Anju Bala, athlete Jasbeer and canoeing player Jaideep will each receive ₹7.50 lakh for their participation in the games.

In addition, players Pranav Soorma, Raman Sharma, Sumit and Tarun Dhillon, all athletes, will also receive ₹3 crore each for winning gold medals.

A government spokesperson said that a few days back para players had met health minister Arti Singh Rao, who is also a president of the Para Sports Association of Haryana, regarding the disbursal of cash prizes and the minister took up the matter with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, leading to swift action.

“Our para-athletes have brought immense pride to Haryana and the nation. It was our duty to ensure they are honoured and rewarded without delay. I thank chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for taking immediate action. This government is committed to empowering every athlete who overcomes challenges to bring glory to India,” health minister said.